1/1
Benito G. Tober
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Benito G. Tober, a beloved son, husband, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and most importantly a teacher passed away long before his time. He was known for his unique sense of humor, caring heart and as a gentle giant. He was 39 years old when he passed away on June 17, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. The son of late Ewen "Red" Barr and his surviving mother, Yolanda G. Barr was born on February 18, 1981 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He married his loving wife, Marivel Herrera on June 12, 2019. His passion was teaching young students. He taught for a total of 15 years and 11 of those years he taught at Ruben C. Rodriguez Elementary School at Edcouch-Elsa ISD. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife. He and his wife loved each other a lifetime in the one year they were married.

Mr. Tober is survived by his mother, Yolanda G. Barr; wife, Marivel Herrera; parents-in-law, Alonzo and Margarita Herrera; siblings-in-law, Mariana and Jose Miguel Lopez; niece, Marivel Mia Lopez and nephew, Jose Miguel Lopez Jr.

A special thank you to all the family, friends and colleagues for their loving care and support. A memorial service will be held in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines are lessened.

Funeral services were under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved