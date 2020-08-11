Edinburg - Benito G. Tober, a beloved son, husband, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and most importantly a teacher passed away long before his time. He was known for his unique sense of humor, caring heart and as a gentle giant. He was 39 years old when he passed away on June 17, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. The son of late Ewen "Red" Barr and his surviving mother, Yolanda G. Barr was born on February 18, 1981 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He married his loving wife, Marivel Herrera on June 12, 2019. His passion was teaching young students. He taught for a total of 15 years and 11 of those years he taught at Ruben C. Rodriguez Elementary School at Edcouch-Elsa ISD. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife. He and his wife loved each other a lifetime in the one year they were married.Mr. Tober is survived by his mother, Yolanda G. Barr; wife, Marivel Herrera; parents-in-law, Alonzo and Margarita Herrera; siblings-in-law, Mariana and Jose Miguel Lopez; niece, Marivel Mia Lopez and nephew, Jose Miguel Lopez Jr.A special thank you to all the family, friends and colleagues for their loving care and support. A memorial service will be held in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines are lessened.Funeral services were under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.