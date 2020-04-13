|
|
El Capote Ranch - Benito Hernandez, 92, went home to the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.
Born in Taft, Texas; Benito was a direct descendent of El Capote Ranch where he was raised. He lived most of his life in Pharr, Texas. He was a Patriarch of his family; A MAN OF GOD, A MAN OF COURAGE and A MAN OF CHARACTER.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gumecindo and Maria de Jesus Cantu Hernandez; two sisters, Amelia Cavazos, Lupita Calvillo; and a brother, Marcelino Hernandez.
Benito is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Angelita Hernandez of Pharr; four sons, Rene Angel (Raquel) Hernandez of San Antonio, Joel (Cathy) Hernandez of Spring Branch, Ricardo (Abelina) Hernandez of Mission, Noe Lauro "Larry" (Sally) Hernandez of Pharr; nine grandchildren, Michael (Robin), Bronte, Joey, Mark, Victoria, Christopher, Edgardo, Diego, Lilia; five siblings, David Hernandez of Houston, Belen Cuellar of Ohio, Virginia (Feliciano) Saenz of Corpus Christi, Jose (Estella) Hernandez, Dahlia (Oliverio) Garza, both of Pharr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Private graveside service will take place at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Fate and Blessings caregivers and their caring staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 8001 S. Cage Blvd, Pharr, TX 78577.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 13, 2020