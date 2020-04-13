Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Benito Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benito Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benito Hernandez Obituary
El Capote Ranch - Benito Hernandez, 92, went home to the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.

Born in Taft, Texas; Benito was a direct descendent of El Capote Ranch where he was raised. He lived most of his life in Pharr, Texas. He was a Patriarch of his family; A MAN OF GOD, A MAN OF COURAGE and A MAN OF CHARACTER.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gumecindo and Maria de Jesus Cantu Hernandez; two sisters, Amelia Cavazos, Lupita Calvillo; and a brother, Marcelino Hernandez.

Benito is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Angelita Hernandez of Pharr; four sons, Rene Angel (Raquel) Hernandez of San Antonio, Joel (Cathy) Hernandez of Spring Branch, Ricardo (Abelina) Hernandez of Mission, Noe Lauro "Larry" (Sally) Hernandez of Pharr; nine grandchildren, Michael (Robin), Bronte, Joey, Mark, Victoria, Christopher, Edgardo, Diego, Lilia; five siblings, David Hernandez of Houston, Belen Cuellar of Ohio, Virginia (Feliciano) Saenz of Corpus Christi, Jose (Estella) Hernandez, Dahlia (Oliverio) Garza, both of Pharr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Private graveside service will take place at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Fate and Blessings caregivers and their caring staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 8001 S. Cage Blvd, Pharr, TX 78577.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -