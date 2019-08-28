Home

McAllen - Benjamin Lee Burch, 72, went home to our Lord Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

He was born and lived in McAllen all of his life, he served in the United States Navy and was a retired State Trooper.

Mr. Burch is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Lee and Hazel L. Burch.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leticia Burch of McAllen; his two daughters, Bonita Michelle Burch of McAllen and Barbara Lynn Burch of New York; a granddaughter, Alexa Jade Burch of McAllen; a sister, Karen Anne Wade of Florida; numerous nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
