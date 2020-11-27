Bernard "Leonard" Howard, 51, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend was called home to our Lord on November 24, 2020.Born in San Antonio, Texas on January 14, 1969, Leonard is the son of Mercedes G. and the late Francis T. Howard. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home and in the care of his loved ones.He was a proud Rio Grande City High school alumn "Class of 87" and a well-known and loved classmate to all.Leonard had a wonderful passion for travel and exploration, especially to Mexico and Colombia, which he visited numerous times discovering new places and people. Most of all, Leonard took tremendous pride and truly cherished the close relationships with his family and friends, providing happy memories throughout the years. His determined demeanor complemented his independent, witty, and adventurous spirit. Leonard will be forever missed and loved by all who knew him. With Leonard, it is only right to celebrate his life, and he lived it as a daily celebration.Leonard's love and memories will be held forever in the hearts of his survivors, his four children; daughters: Apryl M. Gonzalez, Kristian Howard, Katherine J. Howard; and son Leonard I. Howard. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Kalobe and Tre. as well as three brothers (Sonny, Alexander, and Joe), ten sisters (Diana, Blanca, Sylvia, Cynthia, Annette, Kathy, Geraldine, Samantha, Princess, and Judy), and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Mark A. Howard and father Francis "Sonny" Howard.Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, the second day of visitation from 8 a.m to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Sanchez Funeral Home 301 E. Second St. in Rio Grande City. with burial to follow at Rio Grande City County Cemetery.