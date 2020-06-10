Berta S. Reyna
Edinburg - Berta Solis Reyna, 80, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Born on February 24, 1940, in Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Mrs. Reyna had lived in Edinburg, TX most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose C. Reyna; a grandson, Roel Rodriguez; her parents; numerous brothers and sisters.

Berta is survived by her children: Candelario (Lydia) Rodriguez; Rodolfo (Dina) Reyna; Leticia (Enrique) Mancera; Araceli Reyna (Jose Perez); 14 grandchildren: Israel, Pedro, Joseph, Ismael, Roddy, Analyssa, Enrique Jr., Noemi, Vicente, Mark, Christian, Ashley, Melissa, Edward; four great-grandchildren: Madisyn, Joseph Jr, Atticus, Levi; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Pall bearers will be Ismael Reyna, Roddy Reyna, Christian Rey Guerra, Mark Anthony Guerra, Israel Rodriguez, and Pedro Rodriguez.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
