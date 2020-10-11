1/1
Berta V. Sandoval
1935 - 2020
Pharr - Berta V. Sandoval has gone to be with her creator on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on May 11, 1935, in Laredo, TX to the late Tomas Villarreal and Corina Moreno Villarreal of Premont, TX.

Berta was married to the late Audomaro E. Sandoval, Sr. for 59 years, and had 3 children, Audomaro E. Sandoval, Jr., Eduardo Rene Sandoval, and the late Homero X. Sandoval. The family resided in Pharr.

Berta is survived by her 2 sons, Audomaro E. (Diana) Sandoval, Jr. and Eduardo Rene Sandoval.

Berta graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in Bilingual Education. She was employed by the PSJA School District for over 30 years and was the Administrator of the Parental Involvement Program, where she worked closely with parents in Early Childhood Development.

Berta had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Pharr, TX. She enjoyed dancing, reading, and following politics. She was a pet lover and enjoyed spending time with them. She was also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the UT Longhorns.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

On behalf of the family, we would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to the ICU staff at McAllen Medical Center. Special thanks extended to Nate who was her nurse and who gave her exceptional care. Special thanks to Chemo Torres who was a good friend to her, and to Ms. Elideth Rojas, funeral director, and the staff at Memorial Funeral Home for their professionalism, compassion, and patience during this difficult time. Thank You to all of you.

Berta was a very loving and giving individual. She was an exceptional wife and mother, she loved her family unconditionally. She will be greatly missed. We Love You Mom, Marito and Eddie.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
