Obituary Flowers San Bentio, TX - Bertha De Los Santos, 85, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1934 to Isabel Mena Garcia and raised by Julian Garcia and the Mena family.



Bertha was an intelligent, witty, outgoing, and loving person. She lived her life for her family. A true woman. Genuine. Kind. Loved. Fierce. Loyal. That's how Bertha De Los Santos will be remembered. Family was her foundation. Everything she did, she did for her devotion to her family.



She loved to cook and bake. She loved to entertain and host for her family members. Her father-in-law, Celestino De Los Santos, would always ask her to bake her legendary biscuits.



Bertha worked at the Sears Credit Department in Brownsville and served her customers well. She continued to offer excellent customer service at Montgomery Wards, and, later, at the Brownsville Medical Center. She then transitioned to a career in insurance, working first with her husband Robert at Family Insurance Agency in Harlingen and then with her son Richard at Farmers Insurance Agency in Harlingen.



Bertha lived in San Benito all her life. She loved to play Chalupa, gamble in Coushatta, and eat chocolate candy and ice cream.



Bertha is survived by five children: daughters Sylvia Migoni and Norma Saenz, sons Robert (Lori), Richard (Margo), and Raymond (Letty) De Los Santos, by her mother Isabel Garcia, and by her sisters Blanca (Chris) Silva and Nora Ramirez. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Miranda, Joseph, Michael, Skyler, Ava, Erica, Robbie, Alex, Kaiti, Nicole, Kevin, Mikey, Kyle, Raymond, Lorenzo, and Damian, as well as 5 great-grandchildren: Hailey, McKenna, Amaya, Jordyn, and Kendall, and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her Robert and her family. We love you, mom.



A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the San Benito Funeral Home, beginning with the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM.



A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at San Ignatius Church in San Benito, Texas at 11:00 AM. Her pallbearers are Miranda Migoni, Erica De Los Santos, Kevin Saenz, Raymond De Los Santos, and Nicole De Los Santos.