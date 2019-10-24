|
Waterloo, IA - Betty A. Sieglaff, 84, of Waterloo, IA, formally of McAllen, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, IA. She was born November 11, 1934 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Mary Bowers. Betty graduated from Hudson High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. She married Cecil Sieglaff December 5, 1954 in Waterloo. She was a church organist for over 40 years for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and for St. Paul Lutheran Church in McAllen. Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and St. Paul Lutheran Church in McAllen, Farm Bureau, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the Republican Party, Metropolitan Chorale, and other music clubs. She was a loving mother and playing music was very dear to her.
Betty is survived by her husband of Waterloo; two daughters, Carol (Steve) Cooney of Liberty, MO, and Angela (Titof) Aquice of Cedar Rapids; son, Jeff (Teresa) Sieglaff of Des Moines; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Services are 2:00 PM Friday, October 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar Falls with burial Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, October 24, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in care of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019