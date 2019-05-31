Edinburg - Betty Anthony, 91, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at their home in San Carlos surrounded by loved ones.



Born at home in La Blanca, she had lived in the area all of her life and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Edinburg. Betty loved being a farmer's wife, doing ceramics and crocheting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Her warm smile, blue eyes and lovingness are going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Houston Goodrich Allen; her older sister, Nelda Pavlica; and four brothers-in-law, Johnny Pavlica, Allyn Nielsen, John Anthony and Wayne Anthony.



Betty is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Verbon Anthony of Edinburg; three children, Norman Anthony of Falls City, TX, Lloyd (Esmer) Anthony of Edinburg, Sharyn (Mark) Bentsen of Austin; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Pat Nielsen, Wayne (Gelee) Allen and Warren (Mary Jane) Allen.



Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., with a service to follow Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 201 E. Samano St. in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Pallbearers will be, Lyle Anthony, Logan Anthony, Brian Villarreal, Anson Eleuterius, Reid Eleuterius and Lane Eleuterius.



The family would like to thank Dr. Monzer Yazji for his many years of tender care; her loving caregivers, Janie Navarro, Maricela Gonzalez and Maria (Cuca) Acosta; and St. Joseph Hospice Care.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 31, 2019