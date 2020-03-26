|
Waco, TX - Betty Jean Hulme, age 75, passed away peacefully and went to Heaven March 14, 2020 in Waco, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Jim Hulme, daughter Tracey Jordan (Mark), son Jeff Hulme (Mindi), son Michael Hulme (Kristy), grandchildren McKenzie Jordan Brown (Trevor), Luke Jordan, Sydney James Hulme, Piper Hulme, sister Connie McDaniel (Paul), brother Ron Woodman (Jeanann), nieces Heather, Roxanne, Alicia and nephew Ronnie and many friends including long cherished friends Richard Beck, Charnell Puska and Lynne Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Norma Jean Woodman, Jr., and grandparents Virgil and Vera Mae (Big Momma) Woodman, Sr. and Arthur and Hattie Anderson.
Born in Weslaco, Texas and raised in Donna, Texas, she lived most of her married life in Houston, Texas, Georgetown, Texas and Conway, Arkansas before retiring to Central, Texas.
She was adventuresome, always willing to learn, whether being self-taught in fashion, interior design, data processing with the oil companies in Houston or driving a school bus in Georgetown or Conway.
She loved life and she loved her family and friends. Her sense of humor and contagious smile brought joy to everyone she ever knew. She particularly loved laughing with and being with her grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as their Meme.
The world was a better place because she was in it and everyone was better to have known her and loved her.
A Memorial Service was held March 19, 2020 at The First Baptist Church of Corsicana, Texas.
To remember Betty please consider a donation to a local Humane Society for animals.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020