Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lou Bennett Obituary
Mission - Betty Lou Bennett, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Moberly, MO on August 9, 1934. In the early 1950s, she moved with her family to Mission, TX. In 1952, Betty married the love of her life Wallace Bennett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and John Cicerich; her brother, Johnny Cicerich. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Wallace "Red" Bennett, of 67 years of marriage.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to family members and many friends (better known to many as "Granny"). She is well known for her homemade Christmas stockings, peanut butter cookies, tacos and her devious smirk while playing Rack Rummy. Betty was a devoted employee of Weight Watchers for over 30 years and a beloved homemaker.

Other survivors include her children: Susan McDaniel (John Wattier), James "Jim" Bennett, Jr. (Vickie), and Ginger Limbaugh (Ron); nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be JC Paull, Matthew Bennett, Stephen Johns, Hunter Limbaugh, Mike Morgan, John Wattier, and Tom VanMatre (honorary).

Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.ricbrownffh.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Gardens at Brook Ridge and Mission Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for being understanding and caring for our mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .

Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now