Mission - Betty Lou Bennett, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Moberly, MO on August 9, 1934. In the early 1950s, she moved with her family to Mission, TX. In 1952, Betty married the love of her life Wallace Bennett.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and John Cicerich; her brother, Johnny Cicerich. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Wallace "Red" Bennett, of 67 years of marriage.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to family members and many friends (better known to many as "Granny"). She is well known for her homemade Christmas stockings, peanut butter cookies, tacos and her devious smirk while playing Rack Rummy. Betty was a devoted employee of Weight Watchers for over 30 years and a beloved homemaker.



Other survivors include her children: Susan McDaniel (John Wattier), James "Jim" Bennett, Jr. (Vickie), and Ginger Limbaugh (Ron); nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be JC Paull, Matthew Bennett, Stephen Johns, Hunter Limbaugh, Mike Morgan, John Wattier, and Tom VanMatre (honorary).



Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.ricbrownffh.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Gardens at Brook Ridge and Mission Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for being understanding and caring for our mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .



Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on May 17, 2019