MIssion, TX - On Monday, November 30, Betty (Hostelka, Johnson) Petit, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by family and friends.
Betty was born on July 25, 1940 in New Ulm, MN to Arthur and Anne (Singer) Hostelka. She made her career as a professional advertising saleswoman in the printing industry at Webb Publishing, St. Paul, MN and retired from Gopher State Litho Corp., Minneapolis, MN. She married Jerry Petit December 6, 2002 and they were the parents to five children.
Betty was preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur and Anne Hostelka, brother Lloyd Hostelka and her loving husband Jerry Petit. She is survived by her brother James Hostelka (Patty), their children Rebecca Haider (Steve), Denise Druse, Scott Johnson (Lisa), Annette Meier (Steve), Darlene Petit (Karen), grandchildren Tony Haider (Chantell), Nick Haider, Laurel Meier, Andrew (Marissa) Babin, Mitchell Druse, Daniel Druse, Kyle Druse, Jacob Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Corey (Samantha) Crooks, Justin Crooks, Alex Crooks; great-grandchildren Ben, Audrey, Owen, Caleb, Aiden, Natalie, Molly, Blaine, many nieces and nephews.
Betty was a true patriot and was extremely proud of her husband's military and police careers. She was an active member of her local American Legion Post 37 in McAllen, TX and served as Unit President from 2014 - 2016 and District President from 2019 - 2020.
She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Betty will be interred with her husband Jerry in Mission, TX. Memorial service to be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to a personal charity of choice
.