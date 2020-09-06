1/1
Beverley Helen Baerg
McAllen - Beverley Helen Baerg, 70,

Beverley was born on February 23, 1950 in Chilliwack, B.C. to Bill and Helen Baerg, the first of six children. She grew up on a dairy farm in East Chilliwack, attended Little Mountain and East Chilliwack elementary schools and graduated from MEI in Abbotsford. After completing her nurses training at VGH, and receiving her RN degree she went to South Texas for a short-term nursing position and decided to make it her permanent home. She spent several decades working at Children's Haven International orphanage in Reynosa, Mexico and took twin boys, Lenny and Ricky, into her heart and home as her own. Aside from working as an RN for many years she loved to travel and was always looking forward to that next trip...often to meet up with family and friends.

Bev was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer early this year. After putting up a valiant battle which involved two surgeries and extensive treatments, she contracted Covid19 and passed away in McAllen, Texas on August 30, 2020. We are so grateful for her good friend Paula Rodriguez who has been there for her throughout this journey.

She was pre-deceased by her mother, Helen Baerg in 2000. She is survived by her by her two sons, Leonardo and Ricardo Baerg of McAllen Texas; her dad, William Baerg of Chilliwack; her sisters, Judy (Elmer) Wiebe, Dorothy (Terry) Dirks, Mary Ellen Baerg, Kathy (Jim) Duerksen; her brother, Bill (Jeanne) Baerg; numerous nephews and nieces who all meant a lot to her. She will be greatly missed.

Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
