Rio Grande City - Bill V. Shuford 67, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen V. Shuford. Bill was born in Rio Grande City and farmed there with his family his entire life. He was an excellent farmer and a good steward of the land. Due to his good nature he often referred to himself as a "non-profit farmer" which showcased his delightful sense of humor.
Bill and his wife, Jerri married 46 years and the proud parents of Neil. In addition to his wife and son, Bill is survived by his brothers, Delbert (Cissy) Shuford of Dallas, TX. And Albert (Beverly) Shuford of Alaska: sister-in-law, Lana Johnson of Arkansas: brother in law, Dodson (Kim) Galloway of Sharyland, TX. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, TX. In lieu of flowers: please donate to St. John United Methodist Church, 109 N. Fm. 3167 (mailing address, P.O. Box 1466), Rio Grande City, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 26, 2019