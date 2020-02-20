|
|
McAllen - Billie Campbell Atchison went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020 in McAllen, Texas.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at First Baptist Church McAllen, 1200 Beech Ave, On Saturday February 22, at 3:00 p.m.
Bill was born on December 10, 1928 in Harlingen, TX. His early years were spent in Brownsville, Harlingen and Pleasanton TX.
After college he became a teacher and coach in Marble Falls and Pleastanton, TX. He then went to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary after he felt God's call on his life to be a missionary at retreat in Glorietta, NM. It was seminary Bill met and married his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Eden, who passed away in 1973.
After serving as a missionary in Brazil, he returned to Texas and settled down in McAllen. He was a school teacher, coach, and administrator until his retirement in 1985.
Bill loved tennis. He played almost every weekday until age 85. He loved his Texas Aggies, attending almost all of their home games for over 25 years.
He loved to hunt and fish, and he loved the valley. He was a walking history book of the Valley and took many school kids and friends on tours throughout his life
Bill was a wonderful teacher, and he used that gift not only in the classroom but at his church as well. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member for 40 years at FBC McAllen.
Bill loved the Lord and his church. And was faithful to both his entire life. He had a friendly manner and shared his relationship with the Lord with many people. He also helped start the Sendero Church in McAllen, TX.
Bill also loved his family. He is survived by his wife Martha Atchison as well as his three sons, three step-sons, and a host of grandkids, great grandkids, and extended family that all loved him dearly.
Bill Atchison left a tremendous legacy of love and faithfulness that cannot be bought, only earned over a lifetime.
He is at perfect peace with his Savior and we shall see him soon.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Local Gideons International, P.O.Box 2671, McAllen, TX. 78502-2671.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020