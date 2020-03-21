Home

McAllen - Billie Nell (Cecil) Mutz, age 78, passed away peacefully at The Comfort House on March 18, 2020 Billie was born and raised in Raymondville, Texas. Thereafter, she spent the majority of her adult life residing in Mission, Texas. She is survived by her sister Kathy Thibodeaux; brother Jerry (Linda) Cecil and her three daughters, Tracy (Brannon) Brooke of New Braunfels, Texas; Pamela (Paul) Kemp of Gatesville, Texas and Patricia Brown of Mission, Texas. Billie is also survived by her grandchildren: Tanner Michell of Albert, New Mexico; Ashleigh (Logan) Eubank of Phoenix, Arizona; Zachary Mitchell enlisted in the U.S. Navy; Jillian (Matthew) Carson of San Antonio, Texas; Corbin Brooke of New Austin, Texas; Hayden and Jared Kemp of Gatesville, Texas; Louis (Dora) Brown of Pearland, Texas and Haleigh Brown of Mission, Texas. Billie was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lorene Cecil; brother, Charles Cecil and daughter Kimberly (Terry) Mitchell.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Contigo Hospice for the compassion they showed toward Billie. Additionally, the family wishes to thank the staff, volunteers and friends of The Comfort House. Without the loving care shown toward our mother, the journey would have been more difficult.

Honoring Billie's wishes, no services nor memorial will be held. The family requests that friends and family consider making monetary donations to the non-profit facility that cared for Billie during her last months:

Comfort House Services

617 W. Dallas Avenue

McAllen, Texas 78501
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2020
