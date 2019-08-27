|
Edinburg - PALMHURST - Billy Gene Schach,61, son of Beno and Norma Schach born on March 18, 1958 lost his battle with cancer and died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 24, 2019.
Billy was founder of Lone Star Doors located on North Ware Rd. He worked together with his wife Cheryl and children, Jessica and Adam to build a business that has flourished for over 25 years. The joys of his life were spending time with his family, running his business, working on and racing cars. You could always find Billy searching on Amazon for the latest and greatest gifts which even included go-carts and 4-wheelers for his grandchildren. It was always great times at his Friday night BBQ's in the shop with family friends and co-workers. His life struggles never kept him from reaching his goals. Billy gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 41 years Cheryl Russell Schach, daughter, Jessica Schach Droddy (James) son, Adam Schach (Kelsey) grandchildren, Corbin Droddy, Weston Droddy, Anna Lynn Schach and Brysen Schach. Also left to grieve his loss are his brothers, Carl and Bob Schach and his sisters, Cindy Schaefer, Becky Carlton and Donna Brown and his many close friends.
The family would like to thank Dr Ivan Melendez, and the staff at Doctors Hospital At Renaissance for their support and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Palm Valley Animal Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Kreidler Funeral Home, McAllen. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2019