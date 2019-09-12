Home

Billy Gene Schach Obituary
Edinburg/Palmhurst - Billy Gene Schach, 61, son of Beno and Norma Schach lost his battle with cancer and died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 24, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 41 years Cheryl Russell Schach, daughter, Jessica Schach Droddy (James) son, Adam Schach (Kelsey) grandchildren, Corbin Droddy, Weston Droddy, Anna Lynn Schach and Brysen Schach. Also left to grieve his loss are his brothers, Carl and Bob Schach and his sisters, Cindy Schaefer, Becky Carlton and Donna Brown and his many close friends. A memory service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday September 14 at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. Casual attire is encouraged. Contributions in memory of Billy may be made to Palm Valley Animal Center.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 12, 2019
