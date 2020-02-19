|
Hidalgo - Blanca Estela Blanco (Molina) passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020. She was born in Hidalgo Texas on August 7, 1928, to Jose Angel Molina and Angelina Leal Molina. Blanca is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita Molina Garza, Ninfa Molina Paz, Bertha Molina; a brother Jose Angel Molina, Jr.; and a grandson, Eric Esparza Blanco. Blanca was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a devout member of the Hidalgo Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years. She was a proud member of a lady's group who served and participated in many local community events. Blanca was her family's strongest support. She took great pride in caring for her family and friends. Her charitable nature will be missed. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Estela Blanco Burt, Alberto (Emigdia) Blanco III, Hector (Melissa) Blanco and Diana Blanco; grandchildren, Robert Chavez, Jr., Annette Chavez Lesure, Andres (Laura) Blanco, Thelma Blanco, Alberto Blanco IV, Christine Blanco, Sandra (Richard) Garza, Esteban Blanco, Jessica Pope and Joshua Pope; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Guadalupe Molina Ybarra; and many nephews and nieces. God has called you home and now you can finally rejoice and rest in peace. We love you mom. Visitation will be held from 1-9p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home, 1501 N International Blvd. Ste. 200, Hidalgo. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020