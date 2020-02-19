Home

Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
956-843-7997
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557

Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557

Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hidalgo, TX

More Obituaries for Blanca Blanco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanca Estela Blanco


1928 - 2020
Blanca Estela Blanco Obituary
Hidalgo - Blanca Estela Blanco (Molina) passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020. She was born in Hidalgo Texas on August 7, 1928, to Jose Angel Molina and Angelina Leal Molina. Blanca is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita Molina Garza, Ninfa Molina Paz, Bertha Molina; a brother Jose Angel Molina, Jr.; and a grandson, Eric Esparza Blanco. Blanca was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a devout member of the Hidalgo Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years. She was a proud member of a lady's group who served and participated in many local community events. Blanca was her family's strongest support. She took great pride in caring for her family and friends. Her charitable nature will be missed. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Estela Blanco Burt, Alberto (Emigdia) Blanco III, Hector (Melissa) Blanco and Diana Blanco; grandchildren, Robert Chavez, Jr., Annette Chavez Lesure, Andres (Laura) Blanco, Thelma Blanco, Alberto Blanco IV, Christine Blanco, Sandra (Richard) Garza, Esteban Blanco, Jessica Pope and Joshua Pope; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Guadalupe Molina Ybarra; and many nephews and nieces. God has called you home and now you can finally rejoice and rest in peace. We love you mom. Visitation will be held from 1-9p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home, 1501 N International Blvd. Ste. 200, Hidalgo. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020
