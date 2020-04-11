|
Donna - Blanca Estela Villegas, age 94, joyfully entered into the gates of heaven on April 8, 2020. She was born to Josefa and Adalberto Garza on February 19, 1926, in Rio Grande City, Texas. She attended and graduated from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School where she met her future husband, the late Roberto Villegas. After marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Villegas moved to Donna, Texas.
Known for her love for her family and friends, her ready smile and zest for life, Mrs. Villegas was the life of the party wherever she went. Her surviving children, Rosalinda "Koki" Stillman (John), Dr. Roberto Villegas (Carmen), Rachel Crowell (Cliff) and Nelda Criswell (Charles), will lovingly and proudly remember their mother's exuberant and "can do" spirit.
Mrs. Villegas worked for the City of Donna and later as a legal secretary until her retirement. She was a highly dedicated member of her church, El Principe de Paz Methodist Church, serving on several committees and playing the piano and organ for numerous years. In addition, she proudly served her community of Donna as a city councilwoman and mayor pro-tem. An active community member as well of the Rio Grande Valley, she served on the board of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas and the Pan American Round Table of the Upper Valley. She was awarded Donna's prestigious honor of Woman of the Year and was inducted into Hidalgo County's Walk of Fame.
In addition to her four children, Mrs. Villegas is survived by her siblings Alicia Salinas, Ruben Garza (Delia) and Armando Garza (Olga). Left to carry on her legacy of love are nine grandchildren J.R. Stillman, Melissa Knaszak, Roberto Villegas, Keri Hall, Chris Freeman, Nick Freeman, Marco Villegas, Laura Freeman and Christie Gonzales; and ten great-grandchildren.
Her Lord and Savior, parents, husband Roberto Villegas, son Roberto Antonio, siblings Amparo Ramirez, Imelda Garza, Rebecca De La O, Adalberto Garza, beloved relatives, and dear friends cheerfully welcomed her home into heaven with open arms and warm abrazos.
Because Mrs. Villegas loved her family and friends very much, she would not have wanted any of them exposed to COVID-19; therefore, a private viewing and funeral service for her siblings and children will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas followed by interment at Donna City Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2020