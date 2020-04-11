Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanca Villegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanca Estela Villegas


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanca Estela Villegas Obituary
Donna - Blanca Estela Villegas, age 94, joyfully entered into the gates of heaven on April 8, 2020. She was born to Josefa and Adalberto Garza on February 19, 1926, in Rio Grande City, Texas. She attended and graduated from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School where she met her future husband, the late Roberto Villegas. After marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Villegas moved to Donna, Texas.

Known for her love for her family and friends, her ready smile and zest for life, Mrs. Villegas was the life of the party wherever she went. Her surviving children, Rosalinda "Koki" Stillman (John), Dr. Roberto Villegas (Carmen), Rachel Crowell (Cliff) and Nelda Criswell (Charles), will lovingly and proudly remember their mother's exuberant and "can do" spirit.

Mrs. Villegas worked for the City of Donna and later as a legal secretary until her retirement. She was a highly dedicated member of her church, El Principe de Paz Methodist Church, serving on several committees and playing the piano and organ for numerous years. In addition, she proudly served her community of Donna as a city councilwoman and mayor pro-tem. An active community member as well of the Rio Grande Valley, she served on the board of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas and the Pan American Round Table of the Upper Valley. She was awarded Donna's prestigious honor of Woman of the Year and was inducted into Hidalgo County's Walk of Fame.

In addition to her four children, Mrs. Villegas is survived by her siblings Alicia Salinas, Ruben Garza (Delia) and Armando Garza (Olga). Left to carry on her legacy of love are nine grandchildren J.R. Stillman, Melissa Knaszak, Roberto Villegas, Keri Hall, Chris Freeman, Nick Freeman, Marco Villegas, Laura Freeman and Christie Gonzales; and ten great-grandchildren.

Her Lord and Savior, parents, husband Roberto Villegas, son Roberto Antonio, siblings Amparo Ramirez, Imelda Garza, Rebecca De La O, Adalberto Garza, beloved relatives, and dear friends cheerfully welcomed her home into heaven with open arms and warm abrazos.

Because Mrs. Villegas loved her family and friends very much, she would not have wanted any of them exposed to COVID-19; therefore, a private viewing and funeral service for her siblings and children will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas followed by interment at Donna City Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -