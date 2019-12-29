|
San Antonio - Blanca Guerra Vela, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a very proud member of a pioneer family of the Rio Grande Valley, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at age 99. She was born to Ramon P. and Basilia G. Guerra on one of the family ranches in Hidalgo County. She attended schools in McAllen Texas and graduated from McAllen High School in 1938.
She married Romeo A. Vela, son of a McAllen founding family in McAllen TX on July 19, 1940. They moved to San Antonio TX in 1956 when Romeo was offered employment with the Federal Government. They were married until his death in 1995. Blanca is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her five brothers Lauro, Noe, Ruben, Ciro and Homer Guerra.
Blanca is survived by her 4 children Romeo (Romy) A. Vela, Jr. (Ann), David R. Vela, MD (Roseanna), Victor D. Vela, MD (Joyce) and Sylvia Vela, MD (Peter) as well as her grandchildren Robert Vela, Richard Vela, Lynda Stengel, Patricia Vela, Daniel Vela and Andrew Vela, MD and great grandchildren Robert Vela Jr. and Noah Castro. Her sister, Elia Villarreal of McAllen also survives her. Blanca was an avid bridge player, a skilled cook, and a devoted volunteer who spent much of her time with the Pan American League of San Antonio which was dedicated to the health, education and welfare of San Antonio residents for many years. She was also active in St. Matthews Catholic church volunteering her time to help those in need.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, January 3rd at 8:15pm and the Mass of the Resurrection January 4th at 9:00am, celebrated by her nephew Father David Garcia, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio TX. She will be interred in a private family service at Ft. Sam Houston's National Cemetery along with her husband on January 6th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hidalgo County Historical Museum in Edinburg TX, VITAS Hospice San Antonio TX, or to Wreaths Across America c/o Mission Park Funeral Homes San Antonio TX.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 29, 2019