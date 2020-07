McAllen - Blanca Irma Garza, 81, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center.She is survived by her children, Dora Alicia Medina, Noe Garza, Irma Nora Garza, Maricela Alvarez, Gerardo Garza, and Erika Sarai Garza; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr is in charge or arrangements.