Blanca Romeo De Garza
Pharr - Blanca Romeo De Garza, 60, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Blanca lived all her life in Alamo-Pharr Tx. She was a unique person, she loved and enjoyed all the good times with her children, grandchild and family & friends, a woman full of life, hardworking and passionate about casinos.

Blanca is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Romero Alcazar and Juanita Aleman.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her husband Rogelio Garza; five children, Jesus Daniel Garcia, Erika Zavala, Raul Garcia, Ivan Blanco, Alicia Garza; nine grandchildren, Uriel Zavala, Lesley Zavala, Miley Zavala, Almicar Garcia, Daniela Garcia, Ian Blanco, Janessa Blanco, Joshua Box and a soon to be born grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 29, 2020.
