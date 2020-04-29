Blanca Villegas
Dallas, TX - On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Blanca Villegas, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 84, surrounded by her family. Blanca was born on July 27, 1935 in Mission, TX to Arturo and Ana Villegas. She later moved to Granjeno, TX where her family farmed cotton. In 1988, she became a homemaker and moved to Dallas, TX to care for her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she loved to take part in community events and help fundraise for multiple organizations and people in need. In her youth, she helped build her local church and was even crowned runner-up in her church pageant. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and making memories while traveling. She loved to eat banana splits, drink milkshakes & root beer floats and always had a Diet Coke on hand. She also greatly enjoyed watching shows and movies while eating popcorn. She was known by many for her kind heart and strong will. She was always there to care for a family member in need and always stood for what she felt was right. She was very proud of her family and all of their accomplishments. Blanca was preceded in death by: her father, Arturo Villegas Sr.; her mother, Ana R. Villegas; brothers, Arturo Villegas Sr. (Herminia) & Ramiro Villegas Sr. (Margarita), nephew, Francisco B. Luna; and niece Hermelinda Villegas. She is survived by: her son, Rolando Elizondo (Alma); granddaughters, Crystal Elizondo, Alyssa Elizondo & Clarissa A. Elizondo; and siblings, Raquel V. Flores (Raul), Ruben Villegas Sr. (San Juanita), Jose Luis Villegas Sr. (Esther), San Juana Villegas (Francisco Sr.†), Jesus M. Villegas (San Juana), Maria Isabel V. Rivas (Daniel Sr.), Diana V. Chapa (Oscar) and 39 nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Blanca will be held at 10am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at: Merit Memorial, 12801 N. Stemmons Fwy, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 29, 2020.
