Blas C. Riojas Jr.

Blas C. Riojas Jr. Obituary
Pharr - Blas C. Riojas Jr., 88, entered into eternal rest on December 20, 2019 at the Comfort House in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Riojas; the mother to his children Berta Bazan Riojas; his parents Blas and Teresa Riojas; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his children Rolando Riojas, Jose L. Riojas(Rhonda Riojas), Belinda Riojas Jones(Jerry Jr.) and Berta Mae Riojas Guzman; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 10:00 am to 1:30pm. Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Military honors will follow at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 21, 2019
