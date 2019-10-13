|
|
McAllen - Blas Madero, Jr., 68, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. He was preceded in death by his parents. Blas Madero, Sr. and Noemi Aguilar, and a brother. Blas is survived by his wife, Janie Madero of McAllen; children, Arturo (Julie) Madero of Edinburg and Blanca (David) Gomez of McAllen; four grandchildren, Andrea (Daniel), Anthony, Vivianna and Julian; and siblings, Raul Madero and Noemi Acevedo and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St.
He will forever be remembered for the love and guidance which he bestowed upon his family.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 13, 2019