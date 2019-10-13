Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blas Madero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blas Madero Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blas Madero Jr. Obituary
McAllen - Blas Madero, Jr., 68, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. He was preceded in death by his parents. Blas Madero, Sr. and Noemi Aguilar, and a brother. Blas is survived by his wife, Janie Madero of McAllen; children, Arturo (Julie) Madero of Edinburg and Blanca (David) Gomez of McAllen; four grandchildren, Andrea (Daniel), Anthony, Vivianna and Julian; and siblings, Raul Madero and Noemi Acevedo and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St.

He will forever be remembered for the love and guidance which he bestowed upon his family.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now