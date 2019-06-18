McAllen - Blasa G. Perez, 94, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her place of residence. Born in Mission, Mrs. Perez was a homemaker and married to the love of her life, Emiliano Perez, deceased. A caring mother to her seven children; Nelda (Jose), Laura (Efrain), Roberto (Mary), Diana (Roberto), Emiliano, Jr., Jorge, Rosa (David) ten grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one sister, Francisca M.



Mom, thank you for you sacrifices to keep our family together. We love you and will definitely miss you.



Visitations will begin today, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.



The Perez family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019