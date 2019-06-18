Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for Blasa Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blasa Perez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Blasa Perez Obituary
McAllen - Blasa G. Perez, 94, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her place of residence. Born in Mission, Mrs. Perez was a homemaker and married to the love of her life, Emiliano Perez, deceased. A caring mother to her seven children; Nelda (Jose), Laura (Efrain), Roberto (Mary), Diana (Roberto), Emiliano, Jr., Jorge, Rosa (David) ten grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one sister, Francisca M.

Mom, thank you for you sacrifices to keep our family together. We love you and will definitely miss you.

Visitations will begin today, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

The Perez family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now