Harlingen, Texas - Bobby Kay (Macomb) Stewart of Harlingen, Texas went to Heaven on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the age of 89.



Bobby Kay was born on October 23, 1929 in Dover, Arkansas. At an early age, her family moved to the Los Fresnos area. Her father Kay Buford Macomb was a farmer and her mother Archie Genevive (Caldwell) Macomb was a homemaker. On November 22, 1948 Bobby Kay married Robert L. Stewart. They settled in Harlingen and had two sons. She held various jobs over the years but the one she enjoyed the most was with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in the repair department. She had many friends at the phone company. Her retirement years were spent between their home in Cottonwood Estates in Harlingen and their small ranch in the Texas Hill Country near Campwood. Her final six years were at La Hacienda Healthcare Center in Harlingen.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert in 2013, brother A.V. Macomb, and her parents.



She is survived by two sons, R.C. Stewart (Ann) and J. Alan Stewart (Janice). Also suriviving are five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Her wishes are to have her ashes spread alongside her husband's ashes in their beloved Texas Hill Country. A private service with immediate family will be held on her son's ranch in the Heart of the Texas Hill Country near Fredericksburg.



Please make any memorial donations to Laguna Madre Humane Society, P.O. Box 13258 Port Isabel, Texas 78578 or .



