McAllen - Bobby Ray Ebrom, age 60, of McAllen, Texas, received his wings and passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McAllen, Tx. Bobby was born on December 3rd, 1959 in Nixon, Texas.



He was predeceased by his mother, Lillie Hopper Ebrom, his son, Mark Gonzalez, and his daughter Monique Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Maria 'China' Gonzalez Ebrom; his son, Skylar (Josie) Stoleson; his granddaughter Alexus Arguelles; his grandson Seth Stoleson; his godsons Pierre Montiel and Arnold Montiel; his father Paul Thomas Ebrom; his brothers Paul Thomas (Cynthia) Ebrom Jr. And Julious 'James' Ebrom; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bobby is also survived by neighbors, friends, and anyone who his life touched.



Bobby loved the outdoors. He had a passion for barbecue and music.



In respect with his wishes, there will not be a public service or funeral.



Cremation will take place at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home in Mission, Tx.



