Bobby Wayne Gabbert
Weslaco, TX - Bobby Wayne Gabbert, age 87 passed away on April 9th, 2020. Born in Norton, Tx. Served 28 years in the AirForce. After his service to his Country, Bobby built football stadiums all over the U.S.A. including several in the Rio Grand Valley. Bobby lived in Rio Valley Estates, Weslaco at the time of his death. He is survived by his two Daughters, Debra Hostetter, and Brenda Gabbert.Two step Sons, Mark Burton, Norfolk,Va. and James Burton, Jefferson, IA. Grandchildren and a great Grandchild.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 18, 2020.
