Edinburg - Bonifacio Castillo Jr., 45, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Mr. Castillo lived in Edinburg all of his life and was a very dedicated employee of Allied Fire and Protection and a loyal, loving friend to many.Bonifacio is survived by his lovely wife, Gracie Castillo; two sons, Isaac Israel (Yesenia Valdez) Castillo, Jacob Castillo; his parents, Bonifacio and San Juanita Castillo; and a brother, David (Corina) Castillo, all of Edinburg.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.