McAllen - Britney Justine Cavazos, 30, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Britney enjoyed attending basketball games all over, but her favorite was going to San Antonio to watch the Spurs. She loved to travel, shop, and spend a lot of her time with family and friends. Britney had the biggest heart and a smile that would light up the room. She is going to be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.
Britney is preceded in death by her father, Gerardo Javier Cavazos; and her grandfather, James C. Belt, Jr.
Ms. Cavazos is survived by her son, Christopher Jordan Lopez; her mother, Gina Salinas; two siblings, Emilio Garcia, Lorena Garcia; maternal grandmother, Elva Botello Gonzalez; paternal grandparents, Joaquin and Teodora Cavazos, Elva Gomez, Mollie Belt; three uncles, Carlos (Melba) Cavazos, Armando (Danette) Salazar, James Belt III; three aunts, Cynthia (Sergio) Gonzales, Cyndi Gonzales, and Dr. Melanie (Demetrius) McDaniel.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
