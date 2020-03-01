|
Edinburg - Buck D. Settle, 82, entered eternal sleep, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Edinburg surrounded by his family. Buck was preceded in death by his daughter, Threasa Leanne Moss; parents, Virgil and Byra Settle; his siblings, Cynthia Settle, and Whitt Settle.
Buck lived a full life and lived it his way. He was founder and owner of numerous companies including, cattle, produce hauling companies, Border Oilfield Construction, and Buck's Truck Sales Inc. for over 35 years. He loved traveling, working on 18 wheelers, restoring classic cars and spending quality time with family.
Mr. Settle is survived by his wife, Rose Settle; five children, Belinda Annette Staats, Danny (Sandra) Settle, Amanda Settle, Buck Duane Settle, Ashley Krystal Settle; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his three siblings, Virgilene Surgart, Thersas L. (Tommy) Day, and Jack (Frances) Settle; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with a 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020