The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Buck Settle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buck D. Settle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buck D. Settle Obituary
Edinburg - Buck D. Settle, 82, entered eternal sleep, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Edinburg surrounded by his family. Buck was preceded in death by his daughter, Threasa Leanne Moss; parents, Virgil and Byra Settle; his siblings, Cynthia Settle, and Whitt Settle.

Buck lived a full life and lived it his way. He was founder and owner of numerous companies including, cattle, produce hauling companies, Border Oilfield Construction, and Buck's Truck Sales Inc. for over 35 years. He loved traveling, working on 18 wheelers, restoring classic cars and spending quality time with family.

Mr. Settle is survived by his wife, Rose Settle; five children, Belinda Annette Staats, Danny (Sandra) Settle, Amanda Settle, Buck Duane Settle, Ashley Krystal Settle; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his three siblings, Virgilene Surgart, Thersas L. (Tommy) Day, and Jack (Frances) Settle; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with a 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Home
View Now