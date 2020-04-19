Monte Alto - Monte Alto- Calixta R. Lozano, 95, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born on May 3, 1925 to Mr. Juan Reyna & Mrs. Julia Gonzalez in Mexico. Mrs. Lozano is preceded in death by her husband: Roman Lozano; her parents; her brothers: Heriberto Reyna, Eloy Reyna, Rafael Gonzalez and her sisters: Felipa Pena & Santos Reyna. Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Rene (Maria) Lozano, Nicolas (Maria Elena) Lozano, Romeo (Martha) Lozano, Sergio (Anita) Lozano; her daughters: Norma Diana (Hector) Sanchez, Beatriz (Gustavo) Velasquez & Sandra (Antonio) Garcia; 23 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Calixta R. Lozano is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels in Elsa. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park . Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.