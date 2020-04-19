Calixta R. Lozano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calixta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monte Alto - Monte Alto- Calixta R. Lozano, 95, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born on May 3, 1925 to Mr. Juan Reyna & Mrs. Julia Gonzalez in Mexico. Mrs. Lozano is preceded in death by her husband: Roman Lozano; her parents; her brothers: Heriberto Reyna, Eloy Reyna, Rafael Gonzalez and her sisters: Felipa Pena & Santos Reyna. Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Rene (Maria) Lozano, Nicolas (Maria Elena) Lozano, Romeo (Martha) Lozano, Sergio (Anita) Lozano; her daughters: Norma Diana (Hector) Sanchez, Beatriz (Gustavo) Velasquez & Sandra (Antonio) Garcia; 23 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Calixta R. Lozano is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels in Elsa. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park . Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Salinas Funeral Home
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
(956) 262-2971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved