Rio Grande City - Mrs. Calixtra Ramirez, 84 died on December 18, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. She was born on December 08, 1935 in Rio Grande City to Alfredo & Angelita Trevino.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rene A. Ramirez, her son, Roberto A. Ramirez, her parents and brothers.
She is survived by her 6 sons, Raul A. (Olga) Ramirez, Rene A. (Araceli) Ramirez, Rosendo A. (Dana +) Ramirez, Romeo A. Ramirez, Rolando A. (Dora) Ramirez, Ramiro A. Ramirez and her daughter, Rebecca R. (David) Becerra; 24 grandchildren & 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held today, Friday December 20, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday December 21, from 8:00 am to 9:45 am. Funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Church in Rio Grande City at 10:00 am. Burial service held at Los Vela's Cemetery at 11:00 am in Rio Grande City. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 20, 2019