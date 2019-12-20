Home

Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2544
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Los Vela's Cemetery
Rio Grande City, TX
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Immaculate Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Church
Rio Grande City, TX
Calixtra Ramirez Obituary
Rio Grande City - Mrs. Calixtra Ramirez, 84 died on December 18, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. She was born on December 08, 1935 in Rio Grande City to Alfredo & Angelita Trevino.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rene A. Ramirez, her son, Roberto A. Ramirez, her parents and brothers.

She is survived by her 6 sons, Raul A. (Olga) Ramirez, Rene A. (Araceli) Ramirez, Rosendo A. (Dana +) Ramirez, Romeo A. Ramirez, Rolando A. (Dora) Ramirez, Ramiro A. Ramirez and her daughter, Rebecca R. (David) Becerra; 24 grandchildren & 30 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held today, Friday December 20, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday December 21, from 8:00 am to 9:45 am. Funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Church in Rio Grande City at 10:00 am. Burial service held at Los Vela's Cemetery at 11:00 am in Rio Grande City. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 20, 2019
