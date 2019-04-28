Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Candelaria Flores De Gonzalez

Candelaria Flores De Gonzalez Obituary
Edinburg - Candelaria Flores De Gonzalez, 79, died, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Gonzalez; and a son, Reynaldo Gonzalez.

Candelaria is survived by her four sons, Antonio (Rosie) Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Mario (Esmer) Gonzalez, and Jesus (Michelle) Gonzalez, all of Edinburg; five daughters, Guadalupe (Armando) Partida, Maria Del Rosario (Jesse Frias) Gonzalez, Cristina Gonzalez, Marisela (Orlando) Sanchez, Maribel (Eric) Rodriguez, all of Edinburg; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Felipe Flores and Juan Flores.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, April 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
