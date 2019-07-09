Home

Salinas Funeral Home
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
(956) 262-2971
Candelario Carranza III


1973 - 2019
Candelario Carranza III Obituary
Edcouch - Candelario "Cande" Carranza III, 46, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Paxvilla Hospice in McAllen.

Cande was born on May 2, 1973 to Mr. Candelario Carranza Jr. & Mrs. Nelda Y. Carranza in Houston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Mr. Candelario & Feliz Carranza and Mr. Isidro & Maria Cruz Ybanez; his uncles Manuel Carranza, Ismael Flores, Isidor Flores; his aunt Maria Carranza & Yolanda Flores and his cousin Jason Rodriguez.

Left to cherish Cande's memories are his parents; his Paternal Aunts & Uncles: Juanita (Simon) Garcia, Enrique (Mary) Carranza, Anita Carranza, Elias Flores & David (Paula) Flores; his Maternal Aunts & Uncles: Isidro (Linda)Ybanez Jr., Juan Leonel (Kristina) Ybanez, Frolian Ybanez, Alfredo Ybanez, Aida Gonzalez & Norma (Robert) Sandoval; and numerous cousins.

The Carranza Family would like to thank Paxvilla Hospice, Fresenias Kidney Care and DHR Hospital for all their care. They would also like to thank Saul Luna, Albert Escobedo, Gracie Naranjo and all the family and friends that visited and prayed for them during this difficult time.

Visitation for Candelario "Cande" Carranza III is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7pm at Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa of Infant of Jesus Catholic Church in Edcouch. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on July 9, 2019
