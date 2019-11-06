The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Candelario Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candelario Gomez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candelario Gomez Jr. Obituary
Odem / Edinburg - Candelario Gomez Jr., 39, went to be with our Lord Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Odem.

Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife, Andris Hope Gomez; two children, Celease Martinez, and Olivia Gomez; his grandson, Jayden Garcia; his parents, Candelario Gomez and Rosalinda (Harold) Nutter; three siblings, Patricia (Ted) Torres, Dalila (Carlos Jr.) Razo, and Veronica (Robert) Rodriguez; his paternal grandfather, Santiago Gomez; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Thursday , November 7, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Legacy Chapels. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candelario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Home
View Now