|
|
Odem / Edinburg - Candelario Gomez Jr., 39, went to be with our Lord Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Odem.
Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife, Andris Hope Gomez; two children, Celease Martinez, and Olivia Gomez; his grandson, Jayden Garcia; his parents, Candelario Gomez and Rosalinda (Harold) Nutter; three siblings, Patricia (Ted) Torres, Dalila (Carlos Jr.) Razo, and Veronica (Robert) Rodriguez; his paternal grandfather, Santiago Gomez; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Thursday , November 7, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Legacy Chapels. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019