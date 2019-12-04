|
|
Weslaco - Weslaco- Carl Allen Boyd, 93, passed away on November 29, 2019, at John Knox Village in Weslaco. He was born on March 14, 1926, in Oklahoma City to Curtis Albert Boyd and Mattie Mae Richardson Boyd. The family moved to Texas in 1934 to begin a career in farming. The whole family was involved and expected to work long hours to ensure the farm was a success.
During high school, Carl was very involved with the first FFA club and traveled to Kansas City for the first convention.
Carl joined the US Navy in 1944, Naval Fleet Air Wing #4, during WWII, was stationed in Pacific Theatre. Carl was honorably discharged and active in the reserves but was called to serve during the Korean Conflict. His specialty in the navy was heavy machine mechanics, and he became an expert in his field. After being honorably discharged, Carl continued his career in maintaining heavy machinery. He worked for Sharry Barbee for over a decade and then spent the rest of his career and the IBWC, where he retired after 30 years of service. After retirement, Carl continued to serve as the area rep for NARFE "National Association of Retired Federal Employees."
Shortly after leaving the Navy, Carl met his soulmate, Betty Jane Fike. As he tells the story, they fell in love in the first thirty minutes together. They married on March 16, 1952, at the Presbyterian Church in Elsa. He and Betty raised three children together and spent some time living in Elsa and Falcon Lake during Carl's career, but most of the time, they lived in Weslaco, where they were active in their church.
Carl will mostly be remembered by his faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a God-fearing man and raised his children by an example of love, trust, and commitment. Carl became the Chaplain for American Legion, post 464, and was very dedicated and proud to serve his community and his Lord.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Mattie Boyd, his loving wife of fifty years, Betty, brothers, Lester and Aaron Boyd. He is survived by his daughter, Judith "Judy" Marie Netz (Marvin) of Alamo, sons, William "Bill" Thomas Boyd (Debbie) of McAllen, Steven Allen Boyd (Nina) of Elsa, sister, Ellen Boyd of Alpine, Texas, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5-8 pm. A celebration of Carl's life will be Friday, December 6, at 10 am, at the First Baptist Church in Weslaco, officiated by Dr. Rev. Stephen Parker. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019