Carlos Alberto Rodriguez
Pharr - Carlos Alberto Rodriguez passed away on August 22, 2020. Carlos was born in Houston Texas on January 4, 1981 to Graciela Rodriguez (Chela) and Juan Carlos Rodriguez.

Carlos is survived his mother, Ms. Graciela Rodriguez; his sister, Carla; his partner, Monica Mata and their son, Matteo Alberto Rodriguez and many cousins.

Carlos is a graduate of Nikki Rowe Class of 99. He was a great, selfless person. Everyone describes Him as the one guy you can always count on no matter circumstances to be there if you need him.

Family, friends and others whose lives Carlos touched are invited to reminisce, grieve, support each other and say our last goodbye at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen Texas on Thursday, August 27 from 3 - 8 pm & Friday 10 am. Burial will be at Roselawn cemetery Friday at 11 am.

We do not understand death, it takes away those we love, it makes life bitter, it causes us a wound and a scar that hurts for life. Death arrives without being invited and turns off our smile and makes our eyes sad. Death is the worst pain and even more when there was no time to even say goodbye. Death makes the strongest cry and the pain remains forever. So love. Do not fight. And forgive. Do not hold a grudge because death does not forgive!



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
