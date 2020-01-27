Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Carlos Avila


1956 - 2020
Carlos Avila Obituary
San Juan - Carlos Avila, 63, entered eternal rest Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence in San Juan.

He is preceded in death by a son, Carlos Avila Jr.; his first wife, Rosalinda Rodriguez; his parents, Petra and Encarnacion Avila; two brothers, Sebastian Paz, Erasmo Avila; three sisters, Maria Olga Ybarra, Maria Luisa Villegas, Maria De La Luz Calderon; and a sister in law, Mercedes Avila.

Mr. Avila is survived by his wife, Rosa Solis Avila; six children, Rodolfo (Betty) Rodriguez, Lori (Eliud) Villarreal, Imelda (Jesse) Carlin, Crystal (Luis) Ramirez, Johnathan (Ashley) Trevino, Christian Avila; 16 grandchildren; a sister, Maria Ilda Avila; and a brother, Ricardo (Rita) Avila.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m, with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020
