|
|
San Juan - Carlos Avila, 63, entered eternal rest Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence in San Juan.
He is preceded in death by a son, Carlos Avila Jr.; his first wife, Rosalinda Rodriguez; his parents, Petra and Encarnacion Avila; two brothers, Sebastian Paz, Erasmo Avila; three sisters, Maria Olga Ybarra, Maria Luisa Villegas, Maria De La Luz Calderon; and a sister in law, Mercedes Avila.
Mr. Avila is survived by his wife, Rosa Solis Avila; six children, Rodolfo (Betty) Rodriguez, Lori (Eliud) Villarreal, Imelda (Jesse) Carlin, Crystal (Luis) Ramirez, Johnathan (Ashley) Trevino, Christian Avila; 16 grandchildren; a sister, Maria Ilda Avila; and a brother, Ricardo (Rita) Avila.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m, with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020