Mission - Carlos Carrales, 87, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Rachel Carrales and parents, Francisco and Maria del Refugio Carrales. Carlos is survived by his sons, Carlos (Maria), Daniel (Aubrey), David, and Steven (Monica); ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; siblings Hilda Franco and Irma Carrales;and numerous extended family and friends.Carlos was a United States Air Force Veteran and founder of Carrales & Co. along with his wife in 1965. Carlos was a Faithful Christian, loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog Sammie, as well as helping others in the community. Carlos was a life-long member of the International Lions Club (former President) and an avid golfer and reader.The funeral service will be Private Family only with an 11:30am interment at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery July 6, 2020.