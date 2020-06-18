San Antonio - Carlos Galvan, Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 85. Carlos was born in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and immigrated to the United States in 1953 at the age of 19, settling in Harlingen, Texas. Once in the United States, Carlos worked for Bauer Dredging Company for many years, stationed along the Atlantic Coast, as well as in Central and South America and Africa. In 1974 he along with his wife founded M & G Slaughterhouse and Meat Market in Edcouch, Texas. He was a respected member of the community known for helping those in need so that no family would go hungry. Carlos is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Antonia Galvan. He is survived by his wife Alicia, his children Imelda (Randy) Poplin, Monica (Robert) Gilbert, Elizabeth (Ramiro) Chavez, Carlos, III (Melissa) and Karla (Derek) Blue, as well as twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria G. Canales, his brothers Gilberto (Bernie) Galvan and Homero (Graciela) Galvan, and his brother-in-law, Carlos Mendez, Jr, as well as countless nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for August.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store