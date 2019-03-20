Services McCaleb Funeral Home 900 West 4th Street Weslaco , TX 78596 (956) 968-7533 Resources More Obituaries for Carlos Guerra Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carlos Guerra

Obituary Condolences Flowers WESLACO - Carlos Guerra, 82, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio, and Catalina Guerra; his sisters, Irma Guerra and Hermina Maldonado; and his brother, Antonio Guerra.



He is survived by his wife of 56-years, Genoveva G. Guerra; sons Carlos, Jr. and Ricardo J. (Myriam); and daughter, Ana I. (Victor) Guerra Arroyo; and grandchildren, Julio C. Marines, Jr., Christopher J. Marines, Enrique A. Guerra, Tiana K. Guerra, Dominic M. Guerra, and Victoria E. Guerra.



Born April 9, 1936 to Antonio Guerra and Catalina Krummel Guerra.



He graduated from Weslaco High School in 1954 and Pan American College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1958, which he was class president his senior year, and received his Master of Science from Texas College of Arts and Industries in 1961.



In 1958, he became a school teacher at WISD until 1962. While teaching, he began his insurance company, Carlos Guerra Insurance Agency. In addition, he was elected the first Hispanic Justice of the Peace in 1964 and held that position until 1968. His success in the insurance business allowed him to leave teaching and later became a partner with Montalvo, Martinez, and Guerra Insurance Agency and The Central Insurance Agency in McAllen from 1966 to 1977. He later sold his interest in the insurance business and opened Carlos Guerra Realty from 1977 to 1983. He returned to the insurance business in 1983 and opened the first Allstate Insurance office in Weslaco. He semi-retired in 2006 after selling his successful insurance business. During his tenure with Allstate, he won Honor Ring, 12-times and Quality Agent, 14-times. He won the Chairman's Conference and National Conference Awards numerous times. In 2005, he was recognized by Allstate for high standards in customer satisfaction, customer retention, and profitability. Finally, he was recognized by Allstate for being among the top Allstate agencies in the nation for auto, property, and commercial insurance and financial service sales.



He was involved in numerous civic organizations:



President of The Knights of Columbus for 2-years and was awarded Knights of Columbus Honorary Life Membership. President of Weslaco LULACS for 2-years. President of Weslaco Jaycees for 2-years. President of The Valley Jaycees' Congress for 1-year. President of Weslaco Northside Merchants Association for 3-years. President of Weslaco Economic Development Corporation for 2-years. Board of Director of Weslaco Chamber of Commerce.



Member of Weslaco Concerned Citizens. President of Weslaco Health Facilities Development Corporation.



President of the Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce. Past member of Fourth Decree Bishop Garriga General Assembly 1111 in McAllen, TX.



Past member of The Order of Alhambra, El Cid Caravan No. 106. Present Member of Fourth Decree Knights of Columbus, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Chairman of The Visitors for Christ under the guidance of Bishop Medeiros, Brownsville, TX. While chairman, he was instrumental in allowing Hispanic parishioners to attend the church of their choice and to have Spanish-speaking mass service in non-Spanish speaking churches. When Bishop Medeiros was ordained Cardinal, Bishop Medeiros sent him an invitation to attend the ordination in Boston, MA and he attended the event.



Grace Baptist Church in Weslaco recognized him as Outstanding Community Leader for serving 3-years as President of the Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce and its predecessor, The Northside Merchants Association.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a remembrance from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco, TX. Funeral Mass will be at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, followed by final resting placement in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Park.



Pallbearers are Carlos Guerra Jr, Ricardo J. Guerra, Victory Arroyo, Julio C. "JC" Marines Jr, Christopher J. "CJ" Marines and Enrique A. Guerra.



