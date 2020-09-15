Mission, Texas - Carlos J. Alaniz "Chale" went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22nd.He was born on June 20th, 1929 to Jose J. Alaniz and Paulina Mireles Alaniz.He graduated from Mission High school in 1949. He served his country in theArmy from 1950 to 1952. On October 10th, 1952 he married Ascencia"Chencha" de la Garza. They were married for 61 years until the time of herpassing in 2013. He worked for Rio Grande Valley Gas Company from 1953until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of El Mesias United MethodistChurch and a member of the Gideons for 62 years. Upon his retirement, hebecame "Grandpa's Taxi" taking his grandkids and great grandkids to schooland participating in all their school events. He especially enjoyed being aparticipant at their Veteran's Day Programs. He also continued his work withthe Gideons by calling pastors, jail ministry, passing out testaments at localschools and colleges, along with keeping a record of all the churches needingvisits from Gideon members. He was a true man of God and a friend to all.He is survived by his sons Carlos (Mary Ann) Alaniz Jr. of Mission, andRichard (Flor) Alaniz of Mission. Grandchildren: Carlos Jaime "CJ" Alaniz ofSan Antonio, Jennifer Alaniz-Reyna (Tadeo Justin) of South Padre Island,Ashley Alaniz and Joshua Alaniz of Mission, Priscilla Alaniz (Tom Tucker) ofMission, Jacob "Jake" Alaniz and Jonathan "Jon" Alaniz of Mission. Also greatgrandchildren: Kaylee, Desiree, Christopher, and Thaddeus.Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20th from 5 to 9 pm. with aprayer service at 7 pm. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home. Burial will followon Monday, September 21st at 3 PM at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.In lieu of flowers, bible donations can be made to the Gideons Internationalin memory of our dearly beloved, Carlos J. Alaniz.II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, Ihave kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown ofrighteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on thatDay. And not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing.