1/1
Carlos J. Alaniz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission, Texas - Carlos J. Alaniz "Chale" went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22nd.

He was born on June 20th, 1929 to Jose J. Alaniz and Paulina Mireles Alaniz.

He graduated from Mission High school in 1949. He served his country in the

Army from 1950 to 1952. On October 10th, 1952 he married Ascencia

"Chencha" de la Garza. They were married for 61 years until the time of her

passing in 2013. He worked for Rio Grande Valley Gas Company from 1953

until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of El Mesias United Methodist

Church and a member of the Gideons for 62 years. Upon his retirement, he

became "Grandpa's Taxi" taking his grandkids and great grandkids to school

and participating in all their school events. He especially enjoyed being a

participant at their Veteran's Day Programs. He also continued his work with

the Gideons by calling pastors, jail ministry, passing out testaments at local

schools and colleges, along with keeping a record of all the churches needing

visits from Gideon members. He was a true man of God and a friend to all.

He is survived by his sons Carlos (Mary Ann) Alaniz Jr. of Mission, and

Richard (Flor) Alaniz of Mission. Grandchildren: Carlos Jaime "CJ" Alaniz of

San Antonio, Jennifer Alaniz-Reyna (Tadeo Justin) of South Padre Island,

Ashley Alaniz and Joshua Alaniz of Mission, Priscilla Alaniz (Tom Tucker) of

Mission, Jacob "Jake" Alaniz and Jonathan "Jon" Alaniz of Mission. Also great

grandchildren: Kaylee, Desiree, Christopher, and Thaddeus.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20th from 5 to 9 pm. with a

prayer service at 7 pm. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow

on Monday, September 21st at 3 PM at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

In lieu of flowers, bible donations can be made to the Gideons International

in memory of our dearly beloved, Carlos J. Alaniz.

II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I

have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of

righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that

Day. And not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved