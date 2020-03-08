|
Mission - MISSION - Carlos L. Villarreal, 81, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Corina Villarreal and wife Corina Villarreal.
Mr. Villarreal is survived by his children Carla and Carlos II (Rebecca), siblings, Olga Boyd, Irene Valadez, Alfredo Villarreal Jr., Ester Ramirez, and Hector (Garcia) Villarreal.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 P.M. with a 7 P.M. Rosary, March 9, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 A.M., Tuesday, March 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020