Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos L. "Uncle Charlie" Villarreal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos L. "Uncle Charlie" Villarreal Obituary
Mission - MISSION - Carlos L. Villarreal, 81, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Corina Villarreal and wife Corina Villarreal.

Mr. Villarreal is survived by his children Carla and Carlos II (Rebecca), siblings, Olga Boyd, Irene Valadez, Alfredo Villarreal Jr., Ester Ramirez, and Hector (Garcia) Villarreal.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 P.M. with a 7 P.M. Rosary, March 9, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 A.M., Tuesday, March 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -