San Benito - Carlos Pena, 93, went home to our Lord, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Solara Hospital in McAllen.



Mr. Pena lived in Edinburg for 3 years, but he was born and lived in San Benito most of his life. He was the football star tackle for the San Benito Greyhounds, and he helped his team to an undefeated season in 1942. Mr. Pena was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during World War II. He received a Bronze Star for his actions liberated a town in the Philippines. Mr. Pena was also employed by L.T. Boswell Ford Dealership in San Benito for 55 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Fermin Sr. & Natividad Pena; two brothers, Rodolfo and Pete Pena.



Mr. Pena is survived by his loving wife, Ofelia Pena; a son, John Thad (Judith) Pena, both of Edinburg; three grandchildren, Christina (Juan) Carmona, Jonathan Pena, both of Harlingen, Katelyn (Christopher) Perez of Dallas; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Kane, Serenity, Xavier and Ace; two brothers, Ruben Pena of Harlingen and Fermin (Irene) Pena Jr. of Grand Saline, TX.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, May 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Pallbearers will be, Fred Castaneda, Victor Garza, Fermin Pena Jr., Arnold Pena, Rick Leal, and Eliazar Garcia.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019