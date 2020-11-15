McAllen, Texas - Carlos Perez, 75, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Myrna (Leal) Perez; his daughters: Melissa Ana Perez, Marilu Iris (Daniel) Muñoz, Myrna Elena Perez, Marcella Andrea (Leonel Jr) Oyervidez and Melinda Marie Perez; his grandchildren: Daniel Carlos Muñoz, Dante Jose Muñoz, Dariana Iris Muñoz and Adela Marie Lopez; his brother: Francisco Xavier (Elsie) Perez; his sisters: Maria Teresa (Eduardo) Gomez, Maria del Carmen (Milo) Guerra, Maria Guadalupe (Tony) Cisneros, Petra (Ahmad) Fatemizadeh, Marcela Muñoz, Maria Guillermina (David) Davila, Maria Lucia Dunn and Marta Elena (Ricardo) Gonzalez; and his in-laws: Bertha (Jose Mauro) Perez, Senaida (Cesario) Perez and David (Cristina) Garza.
Carlos is preceded in death by his parents, Mauro Perez Franco and Guillermina (Garcia) Perez; his brothers Jose Mauro Perez, Cesario Perez and Guillermo Perez; his sisters San Juanita Perez and Cristina (Garza) Perez.
Carlos was born in McAllen, TX on June 10, 1945. He attended elementary and middle school at Sacred Heart (Sacred Heart Catholic Church) and graduated from McAllen High School before attending Del Mar College, in Corpus Christi, TX. Carlos married his high school sweetheart, Myrna Leal, and accepted a job with Brown & Root in Houston, TX in 1968. Following a successful stint with Brown & Root he moved the family back to McAllen, TX in 1982.
Carlos was a business man by nature and his entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to start several successful businesses both in Houston and McAllen during his life. In 1987, he launched his landmark business, Valley Air Purification, based out of McAllen, TX. His vision, drive and ambition helped him establish Valley Air Purification as the first company to specialize in air quality control in South Texas. Carlos was described by some of his business associates as the "Go-To Man" for air duct cleaning services in the RGV. He was a pioneer in the industry and his business savvy and customer service will be sorely missed.
Carlos was a devout member of the Catholic Church and a humble servant of our Lord Jesus Christ. He remained very involved at Sacred Heart Church throughout his life. His business acumen served him well as the Chairperson for several annual fundraisers at the Church; Fall Festival (Family Fiesta) for nearly 10 years and the annual "Truck Raffle" for almost 20 years. Carlos was also extremely involved with the St. Vincent de Paul Society which provides assistance for rent, food, gas, utilities and bus transportation to home or work sites as needed. He served several terms as President for the Sacred Heart Chapter of St. Vincent de Paul while also spearheading the Men's Club and organizing the annual Virgen De Guadalupe presentation for many years.
Carlos was, above all, a family man who loved and cared deeply for his wife and daughters. He was a protector, he was a provider and he was a true example for how a Christian man should live. He was strong on discipline and not one to shy away from conflict; but he was fair and loyal, and his love was unconditional. He was in love with his grandkids, they were the apple of his eye and they all equally adored him. He was a good son, a good brother, a good husband, a good father, a good grandfather and a good friend. He will greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation hours will be between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home (1901 Pecan Blvd) in McAllen. There will be a rosary at 7 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church (306 S 15th) in downtown McAllen. After the mass, approximately 1 p.m., the funeral procession will head to Valley Memorial Gardens (3605 N Taylor Rd) in McAllen for the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Church (https://sacredheartchurch-mcallen.org/donations/
)