Donna - Donna - Carlos Trinidad 56, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. Carlos was born in Mercedes, Texas, on February 12, 1964 to Maria de los Angeles and Aurelio Trinidad. He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend.



Carlos worked in AC, in addition he loved to spend time with his family. Carlos is survived by his daughters Amy and Emily Trinidad; his sister Maria Guadalupe Amador, his first nieces Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez also known as Angie Gonzalez (considered him as a brother) and Vivian Trinidad, his second nephews Raudel III Alvarez and Gabriel Josue Gonzalez, his second nieces Zamira Mone Acevedo and Ashley Ariel de la Fuente.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 8:30-10:30am and burial will follow at Donna City Cemetery.



