Carlos U. Capili Obituary
Edinburg - Carlos U. Capili, 64, went home to our Lord Monday, April 15, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Inez Capili.

Mr. Capili is survived by his loving wife, Maria Mae Capili; a son, Andrew Carlo Capili; a daughter, Kristine Rose Capili; and six siblings, Ricardo, Esther, Aurora, Lucile, Jijie, Jojie.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2019
